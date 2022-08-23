Nov. 25, 1926 - Aug. 15, 2022

LINCOLN — Ruth A. Werschey, 95, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Heritage Health in Normal, IL.

Ruth was born November 25, 1926, in Lincoln, the daughter of Merlin Dean and Elizabeth Anne (Shaw) Frantz. She married Robert "Bob" Werschey on September 25, 1948, in Lincoln, IL.

He preceded her in death on September 6, 2019.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Phyllis and Betty; and brother, Roger.

Services for Ruth will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-11:00a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln, IL.

Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's name to Saints James and Patrick Parish, Decatur, IL.