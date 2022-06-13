July 28, 1941 - May 21, 2022

FORSYTH — Ruth Ann Garner, 80, of Forsyth, IL, went peacefully from the loving arms of her husband to the arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Ruth was born July 28, 1941, in Chester, the daughter of Henry and Audrey (Hirte) Winkleman. She married Jerry "Butch" Garner on October 3, 1964, in Decatur, and they had three daughters, Kim, Kristi, and Kami. Ruth and Butch spent the next 58-years of marriage teaching their kids to value family and time spent with them, to love Jesus, and to make their beds every morning before leaving the house. Ruth was a proud member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Forsyth.

Once the girls were almost through high school, Ruth went to work for 15 years as the Treasurer for the Village of Forsyth. She also served as the bookkeeper for Garner Auto Body & Forsyth Mini Storage. In her spare time, Ruth loved playing bunco, visiting with friends from Butch's racing years, and attending her grandchildren's school activities.

Ruth shared many hugs and the warmest smile. She enjoyed traveling to her winter home in Tucson, AZ, eating sweets for breakfast, challenging family to marble tournaments, and watching Wheel of Fortune. Ruth was very particular about laundry, and she was an avid recycler - reusing plastic bags, red solo cups, and even tin foil. She was a friend to many, a financial advisor to her grandchildren, a loving wife, and a devout Christian.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Forsyth. The family will greet friends and family from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., and a service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Memorials can be made to the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to live Ruth's legacy by hugging your loved ones tightly and showing them the love of Jesus.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Butch Garner; children: Kim Hulva, Kristi (Dave) Harjung and Kami (Joe) Moody; grandchildren: Kristina (Tim) Canaday, Darrah (Kyle) Ramos, Annah (fiance, Jordan) Hulva, Moriah (Brayden) Harden, Dylan Harjung, Delaney Harjung, Blaize Hulva, Savanna Moody, Demi Harjung, and Cole Moody; great-grandchildren: Oaklyn Hupp, Charlotte, Rhett and Ruthie Canaday, and Ellison Harden; sister, Janice (Rocky) Cook; and sisters-in-law: Carole Duff, Evelyn Seitz, Phyllis Garner, Shirley Garner and Debbie Reid.

The Garner family would like to give a special thanks to the St. Mary's ICU staff, Carle Cardiovascular ICU staff, and the Decatur Memorial Hospice team, all of which took excellent care of Ruth and her family.

Death is not a good bye; it is "I will see you on the other side."

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.