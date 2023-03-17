Jan. 19, 1939 - March 16, 2023

FORSYTH — Ruth Ann Groves, 84, of Forsyth, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Ruth Ann was born January 19, 1939, in Decatur Twp, IL, a daughter of George and Maxine (Frazier) Henne. She graduated from Mt. Zion High School and married Edgar Eugene Groves Jr. on June 22, 1958.

Ruth Ann is survived by her husband and two children: Connie Gambrill (Jack Melton) and Steve (Traci) Groves; four grandchildren: Shawne (Katie) Gambrill, Jill (Eric) Force, Brittani Groves, and Brock Groves; fifteen great-grandchildren: Brayden Grinestaff, Hailey Force, Jake Gambrill, Celeste Ellis, Caidyn Force, Camdyn Force, Lorelei Force, Hannah Tish, Addy Force, Daniel Gambrill, Brayden Fuller, Talon Arredondo, Cruz Arredondo, Tegan Vervalin, and Memphis Hardy. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Kaye (Lloyd) Brumett.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the funeral home. Casual attire is requested. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.