How do you condense your love for someone who was everything into just a few words? Our mom, Momma, Bave, Viva, Babe Babe, Mama, (sometimes Boo and never Ruthie) loved her family and all things nature. Ask her anything and she would figure it out; she never shied away from learning, exploring, and desiring to understand. Ruth was the first to admit she was wrong or didn't know. With a true appreciation of different cultures and ideas, Ruth could submerge herself in a wholly new environment without a second thought. She never met a roller coaster or water slide that she couldn't conquer but was also content to spend a quiet morning sipping coffee and enjoying the birds. Quick to laugh and a cool head in times of chaos, she kept a secret tighter than you could ever imagine. She was the glue, the oil, and the heart. Most importantly, Mama did all things in excellence and all things in love.