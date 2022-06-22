 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Budd

Ruth Budd, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022, in Medford, OR. She was 101 years old!

Ruth was a longtime resident of Decatur along with her husband, Dr. Merlin Budd. She was active in the First Congregational Church, Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and PEO. She enjoyed golf, bridge, and visiting with friends and family.

She is succeeded by all four of her children, her grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

