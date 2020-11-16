DECATUR — Ruth E. Hundley, age 93, died on November 15, 2020. She was a resident of Randall Residence in Decatur, IL and previously lived in Forsyth and for many years in Warrensburg, IL.

Ruth was born January 10, 1927 near Maroa. She married Ranald Hundley on November 20, 1949 in Maroa. She was a former stenographer for attorneys Vail, Mills and Armstrong and worked in the office of Crown Cork Specialty Corp. She was a dedicated farm wife and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of the Warrensburg United Methodist Church, Macon County Farm Bureau Home Extension, and an avid traveler with the Good Sams RV Club.

She is survived by her children: Keith (Luisa) Hundley of Forsyth and Angela (Mike) Markus of Waynesville, MO, along with daughter-in-law Melody Hundley of Decatur. She is also survived by her best friend of many years, Robert Oakes of Maroa.

She has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ranald Hundley, son Terry Hundley, granddaughter Allison Hundley and two infant sons.

Private services will be held graveside for the family. Memorials may be made to the Warrensburg United Methodist Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at: www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.