SAINT JOSEPH, Michigan — Ruth Eloise (Bible) Leturno, 92, of St. Joseph, formerly of Villa Park, IL, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.

Ruth Leturno was born on Feb. 7, 1929, the daughter of Bert and Nellie (Dickson) Bible, in rural Findlay, IL.

Ruth married Melvin Leturno on Oct. 23, 1949, at the Findlay Methodist Church.

Ruth was the loving mother of Steven (JoEllen) Leturno of Riverwoods, IL, Diana (and the late Leonard) Kaczmarek of St. Joseph, and Karen (Tom) Porter of Benton Harbor; the proud grandmother of Melinda (Bryce) Schadler, Chad (Kristin) Siewert, Eric Siewert, the late Evan Leturno, Lauren (Pat) McKeough, Katie Sarau, Tommy Sarau, Laura (Tim) Barganier, and Kathy (Greg) Zvolanek; great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren, with a special relationship with Blane, Aleena and Makayla Schadler, and Melanie Siewert; great-great-grandmother to six great-great-grandchildren; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin in 1997; brothers: Harold and Eugene Bible, and her sister, Harriet Bible.

Ruth was a member of St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center and Scottdale United Methodist Church in St. Joseph.

Inurnment will be in the Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL, with family and friends gathering at a later date in the spring 2022 for a memorial service.

Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - 269-926-9440. For a full obituary, please go to: https://www.purelycremations.org/ruth-eloise-leturno/