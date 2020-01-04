NORMAL -- Ruth Harmer Wiseman, born on January 19, 1920, died peacefully on December 27, 2019 at Heritage Health in Normal, Illinois.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Richard Harmer (1920-1968) and Shelton Wiseman (d.2006) , and her son Richard Harmer Jr.(1941-2001).
She is survived by three of her four children –David Harmer (Karen Pinney), Darleen Harmer Jackson (James Jackson), and Dianne Harmer Stark, (Billy Lee Stark), a daughter-in-law Sharon Helfers Harmer, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will hold a family memorial service at a later date.
Ruth brought joy to her family and friends. She was an accomplished quilter and artist. She enjoyed travel, chatting with friends, and having fun. She enjoyed a long life, a good life, a life well lived.
