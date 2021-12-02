MOUNT ZION — Ruth J. Easterling, 99 of Mt. Zion, IL, entered the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at home.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Internment will be will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Ruth was born on December 21, 1921, in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Curtis and Lena (Disney) Hughes. She was a graduate of Decatur High School, and was married to Wayne Easterling on August 10, 1940. She was a devoted mother, homemaker, avid gardener, Sunday School teacher and pastor's wife for over 30 years. She loved music and possessed a strong alto voice. She was a member of East Park Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Pence and her husband Steven of Clifton, TX; sons: Stephen Easterling and wife Linda, and Greg Easterling, both of Bedford Park, IL; sister, Charlotte Mahoney; grandchildren: Stephanie, Justen, Nathan, Paul, Daniel, David, Matthew, Jeffrey and Taylor Joy; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Elijah, Liberty, Evan and Declan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; daughter, Joy; and three sisters: Dorothy, Mary and Evelyn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.