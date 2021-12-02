MOUNT ZION — Ruth J. Easterling, 99 of Mt. Zion, IL, entered the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at home.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Internment will be will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Ruth was born on December 21, 1921, in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Curtis and Lena (Disney) Hughes. She was a graduate of Decatur High School, and was married to Wayne Easterling on August 10, 1940. She was a devoted mother, homemaker, avid gardener, Sunday School teacher and pastor's wife for over 30 years. She loved music and possessed a strong alto voice. She was a member of East Park Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughter, Linda Pence and her husband Steven of Clifton, TX; sons: Stephen Easterling and wife Linda, and Greg Easterling, both of Bedford Park, IL; sister, Charlotte Mahoney; grandchildren: Stephanie, Justen, Nathan, Paul, Daniel, David, Matthew, Jeffrey and Taylor Joy; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Elijah, Liberty, Evan and Declan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; daughter, Joy; and three sisters: Dorothy, Mary and Evelyn.