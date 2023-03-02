Feb. 16, 1942 - Jan. 5, 2023

On January 5, 2023, our precious Momma, Ruth Kirby was given her heavenly wings. Born to Clarence Arthur Schollenbruch and Lena (Friend) in Decatur IL, February 16, 1942.

We will miss every smile, hug, kiss, laugh and soft-spoken word. She especially enjoyed dancing to Daddy's band, any family get together, and attending her grandkids sporting events. Nothing will ever replace her kindness, sweetness, generous, and loving soul.

Memorial services will be at Scovill Garden House Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. before graveside services at Fairlawn Cemetery 2:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital; or Scovill Zoo in her memory.

She married William Dyle Kirby Jr. on November 15, 1963. God blessed them with five daughters: Tammy (Gary) Woodward of Royse City, TX; Jennifer Evans of Leander, TX; Laura (Mo) Shamloo of Mt. Zion, IL; Linda Kirby of Chandler, AZ; and Teresa (Hugo) Ponce' of Wylie, TX.

She leaves behind cherished sister, Betty Dunham of Decatur, IL; and brother, Larry Workman of Sullivan, IL; sister-in-law, Penny Govro of Decatur, IL. Blessed with 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Special best friend Karen Harmon of Mesa, AZ.

Preceded in death by husband, parents, and many other missed loved ones.

Condolences may be sent to Ruth's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.