Ruth Lockart

HERRICK — Ruth Whittington Lockart, 96, of Herrick, IL, formerly of Assumption, IL, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Heritage Health, Pana, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Paul Dickerson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Cowden, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Herrick.
Ruth is survived by her nieces, Cathy Thomas (Gary) of Decatur, IL and Connie Kopp of Arnold, MO; and nephews, Patrick Whittington of Macon, IL, Michael Whittington of Decatur, IL, and Bill Maxwell (Sue) of Decatur, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; brother, Russell Whittington; sisters, Helen Maxwell, Viola Fuller, and Naomi Harrison; nieces, Carol Whittington Rose, Sandra Rae Maxwell; and nephew, Russel Joseph Whittington.
Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.
