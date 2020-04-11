× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Ruth M. Boliek, 93, of Decatur, IL passed away at Imboden Creek Living Center at 4:51 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Due to the current virus situation, private family graveside services will be held at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. A memorial service to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held at a later date in Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Sig Bjorklund officiating. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Ruth was born on May 1, 1926 in Lake City, IL, the daughter of Orville and Helen Powell Beck. Ruth married Paul E. Boliek on March 21, 1945. He preceded her in death on August 11, 1992. Ruth retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital as Supervisor of Admitting after 32 years of service. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was a volunteer at GUMC Economy Shop. Ruth was also a member of DMH Senior Lodestar Club.

Mom was known for her cooking abilities, especially her homemade pies and chicken and noodles. She was an avid Illini basketball fan and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and in her later years especially enjoyed watching the Cardinals and her favorite player Yadier Molina on television.