Ruth Marie Karcher

DECATUR — KARCHER, RUTH MARIE (AYDT) APRIL 10, 1925- JUNE 2, 2020 AGE 95
Ruth lived in Decatur, IL for 73 years and was married to Ernest R Karcher until he passed in 1978.
While in Decatur, they raised their 9 children: Joanna Miller-Shelbyville, KY, Lawrence (Shelby) Karcher-Decatur, IL, Stephen (Sharon) Karcher-Sullivan, IL, Susan (Tom Larson) Gillespie-Monte Vista, CO, Yvonne ( Tony) Garofalo-St Peters, MO, Annette (Dick) Brown-Blackstone, VA, Christina(Charlie) Ewing- Atwood, IL, Theresa (Sid) Palmer-Decatur, IL, Barbara Karcher Tucker-Decatur, IL.Ruth was blessed with 26 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.Preceding her in death are her grandson, 2nd Class Petty Officer Logan S Palmer, 2 special sons-in-law Ron Miller and Tim Gillespie, as well as her parents Lawrence and Katie and her brothers Paul and Bernard.
Ruth was an accomplished vocalist and pianist playing and singing along side her father at St John's Catholic Church while growing up. Once married, she continued to use her extraordinary gift at St James Catholic Church in Decatur. She has now been promoted to high soprano soloist in the Heavenly Angels Choir where she will sing her signature solo, "Ave Maria"!
During her life she volunteered countless hours to organizations such as St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary, the KC's, the Garden Club, St. James Church and School, the Red Cross and many others but also took pride in giving gallons of her rare blood type to the American Red Cross.
She was an Election Judge, worked at St. Mary's Hospital and retired from the Macon County Tax Assessor Office.
A Mass will be celebrated at St Johns Catholic Church at 10:00 am on June 20 for the immediate family in Dahlgren. Once the family has been seated, others are welcome to join with a total of 100 per Covid-19 Guidelines. A graveside service with viewing will follow.
Memorials can be made to the "Logan Stephen Palmer Leadership Success Program-LSP2" at 787 Spruce Hill Drive, Decatur, IL 62521
