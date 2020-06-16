Ruth Marie Karcher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — KARCHER, RUTH MARIE (AYDT) APRIL 10, 1925- JUNE 2, 2020 AGE 95

Ruth lived in Decatur, IL for 73 years and was married to Ernest R Karcher until he passed in 1978.

While in Decatur, they raised their 9 children: Joanna Miller-Shelbyville, KY, Lawrence (Shelby) Karcher-Decatur, IL, Stephen (Sharon) Karcher-Sullivan, IL, Susan (Tom Larson) Gillespie-Monte Vista, CO, Yvonne ( Tony) Garofalo-St Peters, MO, Annette (Dick) Brown-Blackstone, VA, Christina(Charlie) Ewing- Atwood, IL, Theresa (Sid) Palmer-Decatur, IL, Barbara Karcher Tucker-Decatur, IL.Ruth was blessed with 26 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.Preceding her in death are her grandson, 2nd Class Petty Officer Logan S Palmer, 2 special sons-in-law Ron Miller and Tim Gillespie, as well as her parents Lawrence and Katie and her brothers Paul and Bernard.

Ruth was an accomplished vocalist and pianist playing and singing along side her father at St John's Catholic Church while growing up. Once married, she continued to use her extraordinary gift at St James Catholic Church in Decatur. She has now been promoted to high soprano soloist in the Heavenly Angels Choir where she will sing her signature solo, "Ave Maria"!