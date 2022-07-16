June 16, 1924 - July 14, 202

DECATUR — Ruth Naomi Bloxam, 98, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 14, 2022, at Carriage Crossing.

She will be buried in the Newman family plot with her grandparents, uncles, other forbearers in the Ridge Cemetery. Ruth was fifth of seven children born to Mabel Evely Brunson and Wilbur Rhea Brunson in Titonka, IA, on June 16, 1924.

The family later returned to the Kenny-Maroa farming community where Wilbur died in 1928. Their mother also contracted tuberculosis and was unable to care for her family.

Ruth – among the four youngest children - went to Cunningham Children's Home in Champaign. She was later placed with a family in Fairbury, IL, until her junior year in high school when she returned to her family in Decatur, IL.

Ruth graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1942. She served in the Women's Army Corps during WWII at Deshon General Hospital in Butler, PA, where she met and later married Leo Schumacher in 1947. The family lived in Wilkes Barre, PA where William, Alice and Christine were born. They later moved to Decatur.

Ruth worked for Federal Mutual Insurance Company from 1962 to 1967 then worked for School District 61 at the Kyle Building in the accounting Department until retiring in 1983.

Ruth married D. B. Kearney in 1983. He died in 1992. She married Charles Bloxam in 1996. He died in 2008.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a former member of the Barn colony and Johns Hill Art group. She was a long time volunteer at Lincoln Manor Nursing Home and the Oxford House and the Economy Shop.

Ruth is survived by her children: William Schumacher of Decatur, IL, Alice Ann Parsons of San Antonio, TX, Christine Marie King (Jack) of Douglas, WY; six grandchildren: Dan, Leeanne, Karen, John, Keith, Shawn; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters and three husbands and grandson George.

Memorial service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, July 18, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Cunningham Childrens Home or Grace United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Carriage Crossing for their thoughtful care of Ruth.

Condolences may be left to Ruth's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.