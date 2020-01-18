DECATUR -- Ruth Ward, 94, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2020 at her home.

Ruth was born in Decatur on September 30, 1925 to Millard B. and Bernice (Aldrich) Bean. She married Eugene Ward on January 13, 1945 and he preceded her in death on June 28, 1982.

She is survived by her daughter; Ruth Ann (Dwain) Bankson of Fort Myers, FL; Brother: Robert Bean of Decatur; five grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in Death by her Parents, two sons: Gary D. Ward and Robert E. Ward and two brothers in infancy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth enjoyed reading, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, entertaining visitors and worshipping on Sunday from home. The family would like to thank John Shirley for bringing communion to Ruth, and his visits; they would also like to thank Debbie Fitton for her many years of care.

Her family will host a celebration of life service at 2 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Northwest Christian Church.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society or Northwest Christian Church.

Private inurnment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0