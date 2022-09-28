Oct. 7, 1967 - Sep. 23, 2022

DECATUR — Ryan A. Kauzlarich, 54, of Decatur, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at his residence in Decatur, Visitation service will be at 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, September 30, 2022 at Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, 2442 N. Rt 121, Decatur, IL. Prayer service will take place after the visitation for his closest relatives and friends.

Ryan was born October 7, 1967 to Raymond Kauzlarich and Andrea (Bond) Kauzlarich. He was a carpenter, rail worker, and laborer. He attended Brush College, TJ, and Eisenhower. He participated in baseball, football, and bowling. He loved to spend time with family and his girlfriend, Crystal, and listening to alternative rock music. He was a very avid fisherman. If asked where he caught his fish, he would say, "the water."

He is survived by his children: Ryan Kauzlarich and Angela Svoboda of Decatur, Andrea Kauzlarich and Jodeci Cooper of Dekalb; sister, Rae-Lynne and Fred Whobrey of Decatur; brothers: Kory and Dian Kauzlarich of Decatur, and Kannen Kauzlarich of Cerro Gordo, IL; eight grandchildren: Xavier, Semaj, Akeem, Tomika, Tomiah, Lincoln, Leah, and Makenna. He is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Josiah. He will be missed for his laugh, stories and love. Most of everything, he loved his family and his friends.

Please sign the guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.