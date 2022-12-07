Sept. 20, 1990 - Dec. 6, 2022

DECATUR — Ryan Eugene Nave, 32, of Decatur, passed away December 6, 2022, at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago.

Ryan was born in Decatur on September 20, 1990, the son of Larry and Rebecca (Glover) Nave. He was a graduate of Niantic Harristown/Sangamon Valley High School. He worked as an electrician with IBEW Local 146. He was an avid fisherman who took part in numerous tournaments, including Illini Team Trail, Jackpot Team Trail, and Lake Decatur Bass Masters. He was a founding member of the Lake Decatur Crappie Classic.

Ryan is survived by his son, Landon Alexander Scharfenberg; parents, Larry and Becky Nave; brothers: Justin (Amber) Nave and Kyle (Amanda) Nave; girlfriend, Amy Trussell and her daughter, Ryleigh Force; aunts: Cynthia Mathern and Donna Nave (Richard) Basnett; uncle, Don (Cindy) Nave; nephews: Trevor Dukeman, Noah Dukeman, Evan Nave, and Wyatt Nave; a host of cousins and extended family; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and uncle, Dan Mathern.

Visitation for Ryan will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial in Macon County Memorial Park will follow the service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.