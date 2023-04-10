KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Rutledge Miller, 29, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Arthur, IL, passed away at 6:31 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in a motor vehicle accident in Emporia, KS.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park St., Arthur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the church. Pastor Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.