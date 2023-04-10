April 4, 1994 - April 5, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Rutledge Miller, 29, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Arthur, IL, passed away at 6:31 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in a motor vehicle accident in Emporia, KS.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park St., Arthur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the church. Pastor Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
To view the full obituary, please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
