ASSUMPTION — Ryan Scott McElroy, 52, of Assumption, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Ryan's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Ryan will be laid to rest in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Ryan was born on October 9, 1969 in Decatur, IL, the son of Dallas and Barbara (Laws) McElroy. He married Denise Carson on September 1, 1995. Ryan was the owner-operator of Heartland Sports. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout Ryan's life he was involved in organizing youth rallies and also served as youth director. Ryan loved children and being involved with them especially through sports. He was the head coach on the Central Illinois Titans travel baseball team. He spent countless years umpiring hundred of children.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Denise McElroy of Assumption, IL; parents, Dallas and Barbara McElroy of Assumption, IL; children: Kayla (Andrew) Smith of Pana, IL, Lucas McElroy, Gabriel McElroy and Nathan McElroy all of Assumption, IL; brothers: Randy (Lara) McElroy of Decatur, IL, and Ron (Robin) McElroy of Iowa; sister, Rhonda Bossert of Arizona; grandchildren: Austin, Jayden, Braydon, Kaydon and Zaydon Smith.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.