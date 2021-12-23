ASSUMPTION — Ryan Scott McElroy, 52, of Assumption, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
A service to honor and celebrate Ryan's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Ryan will be laid to rest in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.
Ryan was born on October 9, 1969 in Decatur, IL, the son of Dallas and Barbara (Laws) McElroy. He married Denise Carson on September 1, 1995. Ryan was the owner-operator of Heartland Sports. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout Ryan's life he was involved in organizing youth rallies and also served as youth director. Ryan loved children and being involved with them especially through sports. He was the head coach on the Central Illinois Titans travel baseball team. He spent countless years umpiring hundred of children.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Denise McElroy of Assumption, IL; parents, Dallas and Barbara McElroy of Assumption, IL; children: Kayla (Andrew) Smith of Pana, IL, Lucas McElroy, Gabriel McElroy and Nathan McElroy all of Assumption, IL; brothers: Randy (Lara) McElroy of Decatur, IL, and Ron (Robin) McElroy of Iowa; sister, Rhonda Bossert of Arizona; grandchildren: Austin, Jayden, Braydon, Kaydon and Zaydon Smith.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.