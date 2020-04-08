S. Martha Chiligiris

Surviving are her children, Mary Chiligiris Idleman (Jeffrey) of Carlock, Evan G. Chiligiris (Jeanne) of Downers Grove, Peter J. Chiligiris (Vivian) of Champaign, Paul G. Chiligiris (Amy) and Andrew P. Chiligiris of Decatur. She leaves 12 grandchildren: Matthew Idleman (Sarah) of Bloomington, A. Alex Idleman of Decatur; George E. Chiligiris (Aimee) of Hoboken, NJ; Dr. Sara Seus (Brent) of Arnold, MO; Michael A. Chiligiris (fiancée Amanda) and Ellen I. Chiligiris, all of Chicago; George P. Chiligiris and Mia Chiligiris of Decatur; Rebecca and Micah Chiligiris of Champaign; George A. and Colette Chiligiris of Decatur; great-grandsons David, James and Benjamin Idleman of Bloomington; brother-in-law, James A. Chiligiris (Joan); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and many friends and family members.

Private funeral services will be held Thursday April 9th at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Burial at Graceland-Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorial services at a later date.Memorials are suggested to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Decatur or Decatur Symphony Guild.