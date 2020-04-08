DEACTUR — S. Martha Chiligiris, 91, of Decatur died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Martha was born September 25, 1928 in Decatur, the only child of Peter R. and Mary (Strat) Soffas. She married George A. Chiligiris, M.D. June 25, 1950 in Decatur. He preceded her in death March 19, 2004.
Martha grew up in Decatur's Greek-American community, with friendships and activities centered around the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She received her BA in Music Performance Summa Cum Laude from Millikin University, specializing in cello and piano. After raising five children, she returned to school and obtained a MFA in Music Education from the University of Illinois.
She instructed generations of Central Illinois youth in piano and string instruments. She taught from her home, with Millikin's Preparatory Music department and in the Decatur Public Schools at Baum, Muffley and John's Hill among others for 20 years. She was an accomplished cook, baker, award-winning quilter and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, who kept box scores during games.
Martha taught Sunday School, sang in and directed several church choirs, was a member of the Philoptochos Society and taught Bible study.
Memberships included Sigma Alpha Iota musical fraternity, Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Guild, Decatur Quilters Guild and St. Mary's Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Mary Chiligiris Idleman (Jeffrey) of Carlock, Evan G. Chiligiris (Jeanne) of Downers Grove, Peter J. Chiligiris (Vivian) of Champaign, Paul G. Chiligiris (Amy) and Andrew P. Chiligiris of Decatur. She leaves 12 grandchildren: Matthew Idleman (Sarah) of Bloomington, A. Alex Idleman of Decatur; George E. Chiligiris (Aimee) of Hoboken, NJ; Dr. Sara Seus (Brent) of Arnold, MO; Michael A. Chiligiris (fiancée Amanda) and Ellen I. Chiligiris, all of Chicago; George P. Chiligiris and Mia Chiligiris of Decatur; Rebecca and Micah Chiligiris of Champaign; George A. and Colette Chiligiris of Decatur; great-grandsons David, James and Benjamin Idleman of Bloomington; brother-in-law, James A. Chiligiris (Joan); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and many friends and family members.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday April 9th at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Burial at Graceland-Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorial services at a later date.Memorials are suggested to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Decatur or Decatur Symphony Guild.
Martha instilled a spirit of self-reliance, discipline and service to others in her children and grandchildren. She urged them to persevere even when a task became difficult, and to strive for perfection in all things. We thank you, Mom, for all the lessons, especially this last one.
The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Chiligiris. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
