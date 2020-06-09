CERRO GORDO — Sabra Elizabeth Skaggs, 97, died Sunday, June 7 at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born Dec. 12, 1922 in Deepwater, Missouri to Willard and Sabra (Rosbrugh) Richeson. On May 9, 1943 she married Ralph Skaggs in Mount Rose, Missouri.
Formerly of Girard, Illinois, 1977-2010, Cerro Gordo, Illinois, 1960-1981, Mentone 1958-1960, Warrensburg, Missouri, 1959-1958 and Marshalltown, Iowa 1948-1952.
Survivors include three children, Betty M. (Paul) Stauffer, Goshen, Barbara A. (Bruce) Noffsinger, Waynesboro, Virginia and Benjamin A. (Nancy) Skaggs, Decatur, Illinois; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Doris Hilty.
Mrs. Skaggs was a member of West Goshen Church of the Brethren. She loved music. She was a pianist and an organist, a soloist and a choir singer at the churches.
She was a pastor's wife and high school home economics teacher. She was a member of various home economics and education associations and senior citizen groups. She volunteered at several nursing homes and served on various church boards.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.Memorial donations may be given to the West Goshen Church of the Brethren Deacon Fund.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
