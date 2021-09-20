DECATUR — Sadie Rose Trim Fox, 93 of Decatur died in her home on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

A celebration of Sadie's life will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at First Christian Church 3350 North MacArthur Road, Decatur Illinois. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00am followed by the service and burial in Point Pleasant Cemetery Long Creek Illinois. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Church or the Mt. Zion Library. Tanzyus – Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Sadie was born March 12, 1928 in Greenville, Mississippi daughter of Harry Franklin and Johnnie Kent Trim. She was a High School Art Teacher in Mississippi, Washington, Oregon, and Illinois. Sadie was a member of First Christian Church Decatur, Mt. Zion District Library Board, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She held a Bachelor's Degree from Delta State University Mississippi and a Master's Degree from Millikin University Illinois. She married Marion F. Fox July 7, 1982 in Decatur IL.

Surviving is her husband Marion F. Fox, her son Russell (Christina) Hollingsworth; son in-law Terry Meyer; step-children: David (Linda) Fox, Nancy (Jerry) Mills, and Judith Fox and sister Hattie Trim Lester; grandchildren: Abigail Hollingsworth (Andrew) Fraser, Christopher Meyer, Emily Hollingsworth, Michael Meyer and Elena Hollingsworth; and several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews all of whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Paula Meyer; and siblings: Ann Trim (William) Boykin, Thomas F. (Annabelle) Trim, Billy E. (LouAnn) Trim, W. Paul (Carolyn) Trim.

You are invited to sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.