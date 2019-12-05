DECATUR — Sally A. McCoskey of Decatur, IL passed away on December 3rd peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her family.

Sally was born on January 22, 1952 in Decatur, IL to Guy and (Mary) Jean (Delaney) Olmstead. She graduated from St. Theresa High School in Decatur. Sally became a Respiratory Therapist, and proudly worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 42 years. She was married to Bill McCoskey on August 11, 1973.

Sally is survived by her daughter Amy (Scott Allen) McCoskey; sons Billy (Petra) and Kenny (Jennifer) McCoskey. Brothers Gary (Darlene) and Mike (Mary) Olmstead. Her sisters-in-law Pam Chandler, and Donna (Kevin) O'Laughlin. Her grandchildren whom she adored Erin, Braden, Ava, Liam, Breayanna, Aiden, and Vivian.

Sally was preceded in her death by her husband of 44 years Bill McCoskey. And her parents: Guy and Jean; her father-in-law, William F. McCoskey and mother in-law, Norma J. McCoskey.

The family would like to give special thanks to the St. Mary's ICU and Respiratory Care teams.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 am until 2 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

