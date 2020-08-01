You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sally Ann Marsh
1 entry

Sally Ann Marsh

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Sally Ann Marsh

FORSYTH - Sally Ann Marsh, 59, of Forsyth, IL, passed away at her residence with her family by her side.

Sally was born November 25, 1960, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Herman and Peggy Jane Rever. She was formerly married to Martin Davis. She married her current spouse, Jeff Marsh on November 29, 2008. They both survive.

Sally worked as a payroll specialist for Aramark. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was a friend to Bill W. for 24 years. She enjoyed bowling, motorcycle riding and loved cats. She held talents as an incredible crafter of jewelry.

Surviving also are her daughter, Katherine Chew (Justin) of Decatur, IL; brother, Michael Rever of Decatur, IL, Shawn Rever (Renee) of Dalton City, IL and two grandchildren, Baylee and Elliana Chew.

Private funeral services will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Assumption, IL. CDC Guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

Funeral service will be live streamed at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/ events/login/event34243.  No password needed. 

Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com. 

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Marsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News