FORSYTH - Sally Ann Marsh, 59, of Forsyth, IL, passed away at her residence with her family by her side.

Sally was born November 25, 1960, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Herman and Peggy Jane Rever. She was formerly married to Martin Davis. She married her current spouse, Jeff Marsh on November 29, 2008. They both survive.

Sally worked as a payroll specialist for Aramark. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was a friend to Bill W. for 24 years. She enjoyed bowling, motorcycle riding and loved cats. She held talents as an incredible crafter of jewelry.

Surviving also are her daughter, Katherine Chew (Justin) of Decatur, IL; brother, Michael Rever of Decatur, IL, Shawn Rever (Renee) of Dalton City, IL and two grandchildren, Baylee and Elliana Chew.

Private funeral services will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Assumption, IL. CDC Guidelines will be followed and masks are required.