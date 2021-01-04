SPRINGFIELD - Sally Ann Sunderland, 86, of Springfield, died at 1:46, p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born August 25, 1934 in Oak Park, IL to Henry John and Beulah Grace (Brackett) Lutz.

Sally was a member of the Lutheran Faith. She retired as a bookkeeper from SOGA and worked for many years as a waitress at Black Angus Steakhouse in Springfield, IL.

Sally is survived by daughters Shelly (Rick) Rice of Decatur, IL, Sandra (Marvin) Freudenburg of Norfolk, NE and son Scott Sunderland of Springfield, IL; six grandchildren, Michael and Chris Sunderland, Nicholas and Aaron Freudenburg and Justin and Skylar Rice and twelve great grandchildren.

Honoring Sally's wishes cremation services provided by Staab Funeral Home. The family will host a memorial visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. The church is located at 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd, Springfield, IL.CDC Protocol shall be followed. Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com.