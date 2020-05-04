OAKLEY — Sally Marlene Riber, 81, of Oakley, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Sally was born November 27, 1938, in Decatur, the daughter of Louis Earl and Florence Mae (Aubert) Dunn. She worked as a cook at Caterpillar before retiring. Sally loved her grandchildren very much. She also loved to travel, go out to eat, get her nails done, and really liked attending Blake Shelton concerts.
Sally married William David Riber on December 1, 1976 and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2014. Also preceding her in death were her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Sally is survived by her children: Tina Wilhelm of Cerro Gordo, Frank (Shelly) kelly of FL, and Melissa Riber of Oakley; grandchildren: Heather Tatum, Eric Kelly, John Wilhelm, and Ben Wilhelm; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cerro Gordo Cemetery.
Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
