Sam York

Feb. 24, 1939 - April 1, 2022

DECATUR — Sam York, passed from this life peacefully April 1, 2022 in Helena, MT.

Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Carol and son, Dan. He is survived by a son, a daughter, numerous grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren.

Sam worked 33-years at Caterpillar Tractor Co retiring at 52 to travel with Carol thru out the US, visiting family and friends. Carol passed on Sam's 78 birthday, and shortly after, he relocated to Helena Montana to reside with his son and help him build a cabin in the mountains. Sam loved the mountains, animals and the wilderness but always considered Decatur his home. He spoke often of all the friends he had back in central Illinois.

He will be missed by many. Rest in peace as you've earned it.

