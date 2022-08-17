Sept. 27, 1986 - Aug. 14, 2022

MACON — Samantha J. Prince, 35, of Macon, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur. She was born September 27, 1986. in Taylorville. Samantha married Brian Prince on April 9, 2022, in Macon and he survives.

Samantha received an associate degree in education and was a daycare teacher at Kids-N-Fitness in Decatur. She attended the GT Church in Decatur and enjoyed crafting. She was always helping others and would go above and beyond to make things special for others. Her greatest love was for her babies.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Ava and Owen Jensen and Harper Prince, at home; parents: Kenny and Lori Hudson, Findlay, IL, and Michael Payne, Springfield, IL; brother, Michael Payne, Findlay, IL; grandmother, Claire "Penny" Payne, Springfield, IL; and mother-in-law, Kathy Prince. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Prince; grandparents: Charles and Alberta Jenkins, Robert and Catherine Hudson and Allen R. Payne; uncles: David Jenkins, Robert Hudson, Jr. and Jeffrey Payne; and father-in-law, Brian S. Prince.

Funeral services for Samantha will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Rosamond Grove Cemetery, Rosamond. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials in Samantha's honor may be made to a fund for the children and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family, www.mdfh.com.