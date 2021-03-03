DECATUR - Sammie Leon Lowe, Sr., 78, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Sammie's life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be directed to Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church.

Sammie was born on March 16, 1942 in Decatur, IL, the son of Sam B. and Sylvia L. (Davis) Lowe. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1966-1968, serving in Vietnam from 1967-1968. Sammie married Patricia A. Creager on November 29, 1975. He retired from CSX Railroad on May 31, 2006. Sammie was a member of Camp Wilson Foursquare Gospel Church where he served as head usher. He was a former member of Izaak Walton League of America.