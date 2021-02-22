DECATUR — Sammy Sue Bone Hutton, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021, in her home surrounded by family and closest friends. Sammy was born January 8, 1949 to Samuel Luis "Sam" Hall and Marie Antoinette Hall of Christman, IL. Also, preceding her in death is her daughter, Erika Leigh McNulty, of Miami, FL.

She is an alum of MacArthur High School, Decatur, IL, Class of 1967.

She married her soulmate, Roger Dale Hutton on February 8, 2008, at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, California.

She was a true angel of light, beauty, generosity, and kindness...that will shine forever.

She is survived by her husband, Roger "Hut" Hutton, her son Michael "Brawn" McNulty of Monterey, CA, her daughter Mindy Michelle Johnson of South Bend, IN; grandchildren: Kaylee "KayKay" (Rhodes),Tyler "TyTy", Brooks and Allie Jo Higginson of South Bend, IN and Maeve "Grace" McNulty of Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren: Khloe Higginson, South Bend, IN; Jaxton and Maison of Tampa, FL; sister-in-law Peggy "Boo" Swinford; and great niece, Erika Arthur of Mattoon, IL.