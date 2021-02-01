PANA — Samuel A. McClure, 85, of Pana, IL , formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away January 30, 2021 at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana, IL.

Samuel was born January 22, 1936 in Pana, IL, the son of Samuel B. And Ethel May (Long) McClure.

Samuel worked as a millwright for Staley's retiring in 1996. He was a member of United in Faith Church, Pana, IL. He enjoyed woodworking and has built over 200 wooden rocking chairs for children. He was also a breeder of chihuahua dogs.

Surviving are his children: Samuel A. McClure, Jr. of Decatur, IL, Malinda S. Topping of Florida; siblings: Morrison McClure of Pana, IL, Malinda McClure of Pana, IL; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL. Memorials: United in Faith Church, Pana, IL.

