April 7, 1929 - Nov. 13, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Samuel "Arnold" Strohl, age 93, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:06 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Shelbyville Manor.

Funeral services will be held at the First Christian Church, 202 South Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Kevin Ray and Pastor Tina Miller will officiate. Burial with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church, 202 South Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Arnold was born April 7, 1929, in Shelby County, the son of Samuel Cleveland and Lora Pearl (Douthit) Strohl. He attended grade school at both West Liberty and South Liberty schools. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the class of 1947, and then graduated from Sparks Business College in 1949. After graduation, he worked for Shelby County Farm Services as a member of their auditing staff. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in October of 1950. He was honorably discharged in 1954.

Arnold then went on to work at Shelby Electric Cooperative and then became manager at the Shelby Gas Company. He then became office manager at P & H Manufacturing Company where he remained until 1978. He retired from Shelby Memorial Hospital where he was Chief Financial Officer in 1989.

He married his beloved soul mate, Janet Gordon, on July 18, 1965. She passed away on September 9, 2021.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Shelbyville, where he spent many years handling the finances of the church. Arnold loved music and sang in the church choir. Additionally, he sang with the men's quartet, performed duets, and sang solos for the church. He also volunteered for many organizations.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; his father and mother, Sam and Pearl Strohl; and his two sisters, Lucille Smith and Lora Barker.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shelbyville Manor and Traditions Health Hospice for his care.