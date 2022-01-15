DECATUR — Samuel E. "Sam" Ewing, 58, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Sam was born on October 30, 1963, in Litchfield, IL, the son of Charles Edward and Beverly Ann (Beggs) Ewing. As a kid, Sam loved to skateboard, play basketball and travel. As an adult, he loved to read, write, and spend time outdoors. Sam worked as a meat cutter. He never met a stranger and was always happy to help anyone.

His children, Brandie Ewing of Decatur, and Samuel E. Ewing, II, of East Alton, were his pride and joy. Also surviving are his siblings: Thomas Ewing of NV, Charles (Chris) Ewing of IL and Patrick Ewing of IL; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents and sister Anne Lettrich.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 2 pm until the service time of 3 pm, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

The family of Samuel E. “Sam” Ewing is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.