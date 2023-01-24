Nov. 15, 1988 - Jan. 22, 2023

DECATUR - Samuel Jake "Moon" Sweeney, 34, of Decatur passed away January 22, 2023.

Visitation will be 12:00 - 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Jake was born November 15, 1988, in Decatur, the son of Terry and Mary (Kessinger) Sweeney. He had a passion for life and living it on his own terms and he loved riding his motorcycle. Jake was a proud member in good standing for 17 years with the DC Eagles Motorcycle Club and was the Decatur Chapter President. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and brothers from the DC Eagles and Hell's Lovers Nation.

Surviving are his parents, Terry and Mary Sweeney; siblings: Georgia Petro Sweeney of Herrin, IL, Walter I. Sweeney of Decatur, and Lakie Sweeney of Latham; nieces: Paiton Petro, Adrianna Petro, Leiyah Broadway, and Roxee Sweeney; uncles: Dr. Marvin A. Sweeney and wife, Dr. Soo Jung Kim Sweeney, and Ricky L. Sweeney; and his pitbull, Lillith. Jake is survived by many other beloved family members - too many to list. Each one was an important part of his life and he will be missed by all.

Jake was preceded in death by his grandparents, great-grandparents and many club brothers.

