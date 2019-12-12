DECATUR — Samuel Lee Jourdan 65, of Decatur, passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until service time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Sam was born November 10, 1954, in Oblong, IL the son of Eugene and Dixie (Neeley) Jourdan. He married Jeanne E. Ater on July 3, 1991. Sam had formerly worked as a security guard for Decatur Auto Auction. He was a member of New Day Church.

Surviving are his wife Jeanne of Decatur; mother: Dixie Jourdan of Decatur; children: Sammy Siburt of Springfield, Vickie Collins of Decatur, Rachael Waters of Decatur, Neal Jourdan of Decatur, and Amanda Jourdan (Devin Howell) of Decatur; brothers: Richard Jourdan (Kim Covey) of Oreana, Bruce Jourdan of Lincoln, and Billy Stockton (Shannon) of Macon; sister: Mona Grandon (Jonas) of Decatur; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.

Sam was preceded in death by his father, two brothers and one great-granddaughter.

