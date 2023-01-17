Samuel Thomas McPheeters

Sept. 25, 1932 - Jan. 15, 2023

MONTICELLO — Samuel Thomas "Sam" McPheeters, 90, of Monticello, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Arbor Rose of Monticello.

Sam was born September 25, 1932 in Monticello to Frank Carl and Catherine (Francis) McPheeters. He married Mary Lou Rawley on December 21, 1952 in Champaign, IL. She passed on May 26, 2007.

He is survived by his children: Debra J. Rexroad, Cindy E. (Jim) Barnes, Thomas J. "Pete" (Diane) McPheeters, and Becky J. (Gary) Blacker all of Monticello; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Maxine McPheeters of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; sisters: Martha McPheeters, Mary Roussos, Malinda Dorina McPheeters, Jennie Maxwell, Jessie Rein, and Almana; brothers: Francis McPheeters and James McPheeters; and great-granddaughter, Savanna Rexroad.

Sam retired from the University of Illinois. He served in the U.S. Marines, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Piatt County VFW Post #5346, the Hamm-Burke American Legion Post #101, and served on the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the Odd Fellows, the Piatt County Trailblazers, a charter member of the Jaycees, and volunteered with Faith in Action.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Senior Peace Meals, the VFW Honor Guard or an organization of the donor's choice.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Arbor Rose of Monticello and Transitions Hospice for their excellent care of Sam.

