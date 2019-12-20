Sandra A. Benson
Sandra A. Benson

DECATUR — Sandra A. Benson, 77, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Sandra Benson will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

The family of Sandra Benson is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

