Oct. 3, 1940 - June 2, 2022

DECATUR — Sandra A. Bickes, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 6, 2022, at Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Sandra was born October 3, 1940, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Howard and Jane (Cloyd) Brumley. Sandra graduated with honors from Richland Community College and also attended Millikin University where she earned a bachelor's degree and was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. She became an air hostess for TWA in 1960 and she moved to Los Angeles for flight duty. Sandra loved to travel.

Sandra married Wayne Bickes, also from Decatur, IL, in December of 1966. In their 52-years of marriage, she was a loving wife and mother of three children.

Sandra is survived by Kurt B. (Wendy) Bickes of Decatur, Barry B. (Denise) Bickes of Tupelo, MS, Timothy L. Bickes of Decatur; grandchildren: Christopher R. (Danielle) Meurlot of Florida, Casey W. (Jessi) Bickes of Nashville, TN, Cory A. (Hannah) Bickes of Forsyth, Shelby J. (Thomas) Toole of Tupleo, MS, Kellie M. Bickes of Tupelo, MS; great-grandchildren: Lilliana, Cullen and Micah.

Sandra was a friend of Bill W. for over 30-years. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother.

