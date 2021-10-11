 Skip to main content
DECATUR — Sandra Burns, 51, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Elwin United Methodist Church, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be made in Sandra's honor to: Shriners' Hospital for Children.

Sandra was born April 3, 1970, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of John and Sherrie (Threlkeld) Funk. Sandra worked in homecare for several nursing homes during her career.

She is survived by her parents John and Sherrie Funk; son Cody (Morgan) Burns; grandchildren: J.J. and Libby; and sister, Shelly Funk, all of Decatur, IL.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

