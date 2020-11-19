 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Carol Buell
0 entries

Sandra Carol Buell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Carol Buell

MT. ZION — Sandra Carol Buell, 76, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL. Pastor Brenda Nevitt and Jeanine Snearly will officiate. Please observe all social distancing guidelines. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center of Decatur. To view the full obituary please visit our website, www.edwardsfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News