Sandra D. Waller and James Waller

DECATUR — Sandra D. Waller, November 2, 1938 to September 12, 2021, age 82 of Decatur.

It is with mixed emotions we must announce the passing of Sandra Waller. She was reunited with her friends and family and with her Lord and Savior. She rests and rejoices now.

There will be a visitation on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Westside Church of the Nazarene (788 N. Sunnyside Road, Decatur, IL) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will take place at the church on Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a horse drawn caisson from the church to Graceland Cemetery for burial.

Sandra was the youngest child of Thomas and Grace (Stokes) Waller. She was the last survivor of their 13 children. She is survived by her son, Brian (Cyndie) Waller; her granddaughters: Barbara (Dave) McLaughlin, and Jennifer (Eli) Medellin; her great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Medellin (Zac McClellan), Haley Medellin, Tori McLaughlin and Marcus McLaughlin and her two great-great granddaughters: Juno and Lily McClellan. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her twelve siblings: Elanor Angelo, Thomas Waller, Eloise Waller, Betty Jean Waller (infant sister), Rosemary Lantz, Roberta Beard, Ruth Maxine Waller (infant sister), Phyllis Eckert, William Waller, Robert Waller, Shirley Monk, James Waller; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Sandra was a Marine and a factory worker until she lost her leg to an industrial accident in 1978. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1956 and from Richland Community College with a business degree and high honors. She was a proud member of Westside Church of the Nazarene, and an avid supporter of animal protection and shelters. She enjoyed being on the computer, crossword puzzles and game shows. She was a cherished mother and will be missed.

In addition to celebrating Sandra, we will also be celebrating the life of her brother, James Waller, February 17, 1937 to July 3, 2019. Sandra and Jimmy will be buried together in separate vaults at Graceland Cemetery. Jimmy was also a veteran of the Navy – he served on the U.S.S. Saratoga. Jimmy is survived by his children: Kevin Waller, Karen Lewis, James Waller, Jr. and Shandi. He had two grandchildren, Dustin and Tamara Hall and great-grandchildren, Journi, Johna and Maddie Hall.

Jimmy enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and traveling. He has and will continue to be missed by many.

Both Sandra and Jimmy left us with their indelible love, strength and kindness. We're so happy they have joined their parents and siblings with the Lord Jesus. Heaven is enriched with two new angels. They will be missed.

