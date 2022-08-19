Nov. 16, 1967 - Aug. 18, 2022
MACON — Sandra E. Payton, 54, of Macon, IL, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Sandra was born November 16, 1967, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Leroy Adams and Josephine (Uhrin) Harter. She married Danny Payton on July 28, 1984, in Mechanicsburg, IL.
Sandra worked for Dr. Jeff Smith for 21 years as a medical transcriptionist; enjoyed camping and traveling with her family; and loved watching NASCAR races, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Danny; mother, Josephine Harter; children: Monica (Matthew) Adams of Taylorville, IL, Andrew Payton of Boody, IL; grandchildren: Maddox and Malcolm Adams; brother, John Harter; sister, Barbara (Todd) Johnson; sister, Tammy (Donald) Harter; brother, Shawn (Kristy) Garrisson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy and grandson, Braxton Payton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
