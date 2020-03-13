DECATUR -- Sandra Irene Boyer, 79, of Decatur, IL passed away March 10, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Sandra was born July 27, 1940 in Canton, IL, the daughter of Sanford and Edna (Leezer) Johns. She married Larry L. Boyer on August 28, 1959 in Decatur, IL. Sandra worked as a data entry clerk for Kemper Insurance. During her leisure time she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafting of various sorts.
Surviving are her husband Larry; children Gloria Claussen (Norm) of Petersburg, IL, Brenda Aymer of Decatur, IL, Mark Boyer (Tom Abbatessa) of Orlando, FL, Andrea Meroi (Mario Chaumet) of Rosario Argentina; daughter-in-law, Monica Boyer of Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Zachary Boyer of Racine, WI, Nancy Jeisy (Kyle) of Decatur, IL, Emily Boyer of Decatur, IL, Matt Claussen (Becky) of Woodstock, IL, Josh Claussen of Springfield, IL; great-grandchildren Hannah, Gabe, Lola, and Joel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son-Ron Boyer, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 – 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials: Donor Choice. Condolences may be left to Sandra's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
