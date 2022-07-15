 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra Irene Rigsbey

May 21, 1957 - July 5, 2022

DECATUR — Sandra Irene Rigsbey, lovingly known as Sandy, 65, of Decatur, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service to celebrate Sandy's life will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at The Cross Church, Formerly Heartland Community Church, (3253 North Brush College Road, Decatur, Illinois). Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. The family requests casual dress. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandy was born on May 21, 1957, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Ray and Bernadine Dugger. She got her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois. Sandy worked 40-plus years as a manager of Busey Bank. Sandy married Paul Rigsbey in January of 1981.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Rigsbey (Decatur); son, Kyle Rigsbey (Decatur); daughter, Emily Rigsbey (Decatur); sisters: Carolyn Cardose (Springfield) and Gwen Hall (Indianapolis); sister-in-law, Anne Koch (Roswell, GA); brother-in-law, Jason Koch (Roswell, GA); niece, Lindsay Chaparro (Chatham); nephews: Christian Koch (Roswell, GA), Landon Koch (Rosewell, GA), and Ethan Hall (Indianapolis).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernadine and Ray Dugger.

