July 16, 1967 - Jan. 30, 2023

CLIFTON FORGE, Virginia — Sandra Kay (Goodrich) Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, VA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, in Harrisburg, VA.

Sandra was born on July 16, 1967 in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Warren Riley Goodrich and the late Janice Fay (Parsley) Goodrich.

Sandra was a Phlebotomist for Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed singing and going to church, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was always willing to help people, even if they were not her family.

Sandra's husband, William Knighton Burns, also died on Monday, January 30, 2023.

In addition to her mother, Sandra was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Lois Goodrich, who gave years of her time and love to help raise Sandra.

Sandra is survived by her father, Warren Goodrich of Hammond, IL; her children: Jennifer Cole of Clifton Forge, Michelle Cole of Roscoe, IL, Justin Cole of Clifton Forge, Jeremy Bailey of Clifton Forge, and Coty Bailey of Roanoke; a step-daughter, Ambrosia Burns of Clifton Forge; a sister, Barbara Kater; and a brother, Ronald Goodrich; a half sister, Lisa Cain; and a half-brother, Kevin Cain; four grandchildren: William Montgomery III, Michael Markland, Lilly June, and Lila Maxine; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM-2:30 PM, on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL, immediately following the visitation on Friday, graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, at the Hammond Cemetery, Hammond, IL. The Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, are proud to honor the life of Sandra Kay (Goodrich) Burns. "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family". Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.