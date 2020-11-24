SHELBYVILLE - Sandra K. Lowry completed her service to this world on Friday November 20, 2020. Not wanting to trouble anyone she drove herself to Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL, and passed of a sudden heart attack. My mom was 68. She was brought into this world by her loving parents Bob and Betty (Burk) Robbins April 16th, 1952; also in Shelbyville. She graduated from SHS and after marrying, spent her formative years in Sullivan, Illinois serving both Moultrie and Shelby county senior citizens in a myriad of positions. If you knew Sandi Lowry, you knew that she was the penultimate caregiver. Never one to sit still she was forever looking for ways to help family and her community. No person or cause was "too small or big" for her to lend a helping hand. She had recently been filling her "extra time" volunteering at the Shelby County Food Pantry, making holiday ornaments for soldiers overseas, and writing positive messages for the Niemann-Pick Foundation periodical.

My wife says, "despite all of her own personal losses, Sandi was full of love for her fellow human and a fountain of hope and strength for everyone." My mom was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Belinda prior to the age of 12, husband Tom Lowry and my beautiful sister Callie Joan at the tender age of 34.