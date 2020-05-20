DECATUR -- Sandra K. Major, 71, of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center.
Sandra was born on September 28, 1948 in Long Beach, California the daughter of Hugh and Marie (Reed) Major. She graduated from Lakeview High School in Decatur, IL in 1966 and later received her Bachelors in Science from Maranatha Baptist Bible College in 1970. She taught English for many years at the Maranatha Baptist Academy in Watertown Wisconsin. Sandra was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was involved in all the ladies groups and was a member of the choir.
She is survived by her sister Carol (Bill) Blackledge of Las Vegas, NV. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother David.
A funeral service for Sandra will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, WI with Rev. Dr. Robert J. Loggans presiding. Burial will take place at 12:00pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, Illinois.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
