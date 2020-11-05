CERRO GORDO — Sandra Kay Bramel, 66, of Cerro Gordo, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, in a tragic house fire.

Sandy was born February 20, 1954, in Hazard, KY, to Ralph B. and Bethel (Sparks) Seals. She married Russell Alan Bramel on June 24, 1989 in Oakley, IL. Sandy was an artist, who enjoyed making jewelry, gardening, spending time with her family, friends and animals. She was a spiritual person that you could always count on.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Russell; her daughter, Amanda (John) Tracy; her two granddaughters: Ava Rose and Cassandra Sue Tracy; her three sisters: Kathy (Eddie) Speagle, Debby (Alan) Shride and Elisabeth Baugus; and her brother Jeff Seals.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patty Seals.

The family of Sandy would like to thank everyone, including the fire department, medical personnel and the Cerro Gordo community, for all their thoughts, prayers and love sent their way during this time. A special thank you to Heather Tirpak and Lucy Brownlee.