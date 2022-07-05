Nov. 30, 1944 - July 1, 2022
PANA — Sandra Kay McGovern of Pana, IL, gained her wings in her home on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:25 p.m. CST. She was surrounded by her husband, Jack McGovern, and her loving family.
Sandra McGovern (Craig) was born on November 30, 1944, to Phyllis (Adams) and Kale Craig. She worked at GE before going back to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She also went to truck driving school under the instruction of her future husband. On June 18, 1993, she married the love of her life, Jack McGovern. They became a driving team traveling across the United States. She lived her life on her terms. She and her husband enjoyed traveling whenever they could. They went on many cruises and enjoyed experiencing other cultures. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Sandra leaves a legacy behind. She is survived by her brothers: Ellis (Pauline) Craig and Rick (Sheila) Fritts; sisters: Genean Hendrix, Vera Ann Lumpp, and Kalea (James) Turner; stepbrother, Steve Fritts; stepsisters: Joyce (Ray) Richeson and Linda (John) Allen; herer husband, Jack McGovern; her children: Dorene Frazier, Ronda (James) Smith, Becky (Rick Dixon) Rottman, Jack (Rayanne) McGovern Jr., Nancy (Terry) Shidler, and Georgia McGovern. She is survived by 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded in death by both parents; her brothers: Kale, James, and John Craig; her great-grandson, George Frazier; her nephews: Walter and Kim Lumpp; and her niece, Frances Petska.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.