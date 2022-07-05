Sandra Kay McGovern

Sandra McGovern (Craig) was born on November 30, 1944, to Phyllis (Adams) and Kale Craig. She worked at GE before going back to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She also went to truck driving school under the instruction of her future husband. On June 18, 1993, she married the love of her life, Jack McGovern. They became a driving team traveling across the United States. She lived her life on her terms. She and her husband enjoyed traveling whenever they could. They went on many cruises and enjoyed experiencing other cultures. She will be missed by her family and friends.