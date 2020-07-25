× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLUE MOUND - Sandra L. Dodson, 65, of Blue Mound, passed away July 21, 2020 at her home.

A memorial gathering will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Sandra was born August 11, 1954 in Decatur, the daughter of Ronald L. Dodsonand Patsy Eileen (Jewell). She was a teacher at Anna Waters Head Start for 20 years. Sandra loved her cats and spent time knitting, but truly enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of First General Baptist Church, Decatur.

She is survived by her father, Ronald Dodson; daughters, Kendell Joplin (John, Jr.) of Oreana, Kathlene (John) Deadmond of Blue Mound, and Rebecca (Brian) Danner of Blue Mound; grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Johnathan, Dakota, Levi, Patrick Summerlin, Kayla, Summer, Austin, Briana, Bobby, Cooper, and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Eli, and Ava; siblings, Steve (Janice) Dodson, Ron L. Dodson II, Shari Dodson Hanks (Ron), and Jennifer (Devin) Mabon; and many nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Eileen Jewell; brother, Roy A. Weaver; and step-mother, Charlene Dodson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

